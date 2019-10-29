Brentwood-based American Physician Partners has acquired a Florida emergency medicine management group, bringing with it 13 contracts in four states — 11 of which are with Universal Health Services facilities.
The acquisition of TruePartners marks APP’s entrance into the Missouri and Oklahoma markets and expands its presence in Texas and Florida. The company will also take over a three-year emergency medicine residency program previously supported by TruePartners at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma.
TruePartners was advised in its sale by New York-based Nexus Health Capital, which earlier this year worked with a Texas company with 15 hospital contracts that became part of APP.
"TruePartners' metric-driven focus and commitment to exceed the expectations of their hospital clients is very well aligned with our service philosophy," John Rutledge, president and CEO of APP, said in the release. "We are excited to add Missouri and Oklahoma to our footprint and to expand our presence in Florida and Texas as well as within the UHS system."
The transaction comes a few months after APP announced former Bass Berry & Sims partner Andy McQueen had been promoted to senior vice president and chief development officer. This is the first acquisition under his tenure.
Since opening in 2015, APP has grown to manage more than 140 locations providing emergency medicine and hospital medicine management services in 21 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.