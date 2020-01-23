The Brentwood company Corizon won a contract to provide medical services to inmates in Brevard County, Fla.
Corizon already provides health care to inmates in five other county jails in Florida and has been working in the state for 25 years.
The new contract with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will start in February and runs through January 2023.
“We look forward to working with Sheriff Ivey’s team as their partners in providing care for patients in the Brevard facilities,” Corizon Vice President of Operations Karen Davies said, according to a press release.
The Brevard jail complex has an adult detention center, an annex female facility and a farm labor facility. The average daily inmate population was 1,700 in 2019.
