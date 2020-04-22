The Mexican restaurant chain Uncle Julio’s temporarily laid off 130 employees at its Brentwood location last month.
The Irving, Texas, based restaurant chain has 38 locations in 12 states. The restaurant in Brentwood is the only location in Tennessee. In a public letter, the company’s CEO said 4,188 workers, the majority of the company’s workforce, were laid off nationwide.
“Our remaining team members, including some restaurant managers and support center employees, have either eliminated their salary or cut their paychecks drastically,” CEO Tom Vogel wrote in the letter.
Vogel wrote that without the layoffs, the company would have gone out of business.
The restaurant has closed many locations, and some restaurants, including the Brentwood location, are still offering to-go service.
Uncle Julio’s has started a relief fund for employees, which goes to Uncle Julio’s employees suffering financial hardships. Uncle Julio’s is asking patrons to donate to the fund, and plans to match donations.
Uncle Juli’s laid off workers on March 19. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported the layoffs on April 21. A notice filed with the labor department described the layoffs and temporary. Workers were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
(Editor’s note: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, various area companies are releasing workers and/or ceasing operations. The Williamson Home Page and Nashville Post are reporting such personnel moves on a regular basis.)
