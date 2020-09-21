The Brentwood health care company naviHealth has appointed Tom Catching to be its new chief technology officer.
NaviHealth aims to improve the health care experience for seniors by giving seniors more days at home and reducing costs and unnecessary readmissions for health care providers.
Catching has served as an interim technology officer for naviHealth since February. Previously, he was the CIO at WageWorks. He has already served as a technology officer at other companies.
“In his time as interim CTO, Tom began efforts to transform our technology operations,” naviHealth CEO Clay Richards said, according to a press release. “He is reimagining the customer service experience we provide and establishing a longer-term vision for how we operate and develop innovative technology solutions that will help our clients meet their goals and help seniors live more fulfilling lives.”
The naviHealth platform is used in more than 800 hospitals and 12,000 post-acute centers in the U.S.
