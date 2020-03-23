A Brentwood tech company that provides on demand handyman services has suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Takl app connects users with long to-do lists to gig workers who mow lawns, move furniture, haul junk or clean houses. Last week, the company suspended operations.
“On behalf of everyone at Takl, we hope you and your families are safe,” a message on the company’s website reads. “In these unprecedented times, it was evident that immediate steps were necessary to ensure the safety of our customers, providers, team members and community.”
The nature of Takl’s work would have often put gig workers and customers in close proximity, going against guidance from public health officials to say physically separated from others.
According to the Nashville Business Journal, which reported the closure last week, the company employed about 80 people at its headquarters in Brentwood as of mid-2018.
Willis Johnson founded Takl in 2016. By 2019, the company had expanded its services to more than 85 locations across the U.S.
Last Friday, the City of Brentwood declared a state of emergency to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus. That decision closes all in-person dining and bars across the city. Gyms and fitness centers also have to close. The city urged other businesses to limit operations and daily activities.
By Sunday afternoon, Tennessee had reported 505 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 48 of those cases were in Williamson County.
