UPDATE: This story was updated with a statement from CKE Restaurants on April 15 at 2:15 p.m.
The Franklin based fast-food restaurant chain CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., is furloughing 95 employees in Williamson County.
The decision affects about 30% of the employees at CKE's Cool Springs corporate headquarters. The company hopes to hire employees again once the virus outbreak subsides.
CKE is still planning to provide full health care benefits to furloughed employees and pay the cost of premiums.
In a statement, a spokesperson for CKE wrote that the company had to furlough employees because restaurants are seeing fewer customers during the coronavirus outbreak.
"Dining room closures and movement restrictions – though necessary in helping prevent further virus spread – have nonetheless posed an unprecedented challenge to our business," the statement reads.
In March, corporate-owned Hardee’s restaurants stopped in-person dining to protect customers and staff from the coronavirus, offering only drive-thru and to-go meals. The company also started offering free delivery through third-party services like UBER Eats and Doordash.
A notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Economic Development notes that some layoffs could be permanent.
