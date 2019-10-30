The cookie dough shop NoBaked is opening a new location at Cool Springs Galleria this winter.
NoBaked serves edible cookie dough. The company opened its first store in Nashville in 2017 after testing out the concept with several pop-up shops.
The company now has three storefronts in Nashville, as well as locations in Chattanooga, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.
“After only having food truck events and pop-up shops in Williamson County, it feels amazing to be able to announce this storefront,” NoBaked founder Megan Feeman said, according to a press release. “We’ve been considering opening in Brentwood and Franklin for a while now, and we finally found the perfect space at Cool Springs Galleria.”
The eggless cookie dough is made with heat treated flour. The company says it’s safe to eat as served.
The storefront at Cool Springs Galleria will be located directly next to King’s Bowl. It is currently under construction and is set to open this Winter.
