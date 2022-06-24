The Goose Creek Bypass is slated to see a future storage facility currently under development on the side of Interstate 65 opposite Peytonsville Road.
The site plan for the project, prepared by Franklin-based Kimley-Horn and Associates, shows a development called Goose Creek Storage will be planted on a lot totaling 9.25 acres. It is expected to stack over 39,000 square feet per floor on top of each other for a total of 156,136 square feet. The building will be officially addressed 500 Old Peytonsville Road.
The plan for the facility comes with architecture and design services rendered by Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio.
The planned development comes from entrepreneur Darek Bell, namesake board member for Brentwood-based Bell and Associates Construction and original owning vice president of its precursor Ray Bell Construction. Bell also owns Corsair Artisan Distillery, which is headquartered in downtown Nashville south of the Gulch and has a taproom north thereof near Watkins Park.
The Goose Creek Storage plan comes about a year after Bell sold a self-storage facility in Brentwood for $16.1 million via his own Brentwood-based BBDB Investments LLC. after having acquired the property for $15.75 million. Bell sold that 72,000-square-foot building, known as Bell Self Storage, shortly after seeing half of its units occupied. It was built by Bell & Associates Construction and designed by Smith Gee Studio much like the planned Goose Creek facility. CubeSmart has been operating out of that facility, making significant strides since the start of the pandemic.
Bell also held a Wedgewood-Houston property to Corsair Artisan Distillery for $3.3 million in Jan. 2020. Later that year, he sold another property in The Nations for $10.35 million, which was promptly slated for the development of apartment units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.