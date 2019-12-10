The board of Delek US Holdings will grow back to seven members Jan. 1, when former Valero Energy and ExxonMobil executive Richard Marcogliese will join the body.
Marcogliese has more than 40 years of experience in the refining industry and now runs consulting company iRefine while also advising Pilko & Associates. From 2000 to the end of 2010, he was part of the leadership team at Valero Energy, including as COO from the fall of 2007 on. Before that, he worked at ExxonMobil for more than 25 years.
Marcogliese will fill the board seat vacated in August by Carlos Jorda when the latter was named CEO of Citgo Petroleum. He will initially be a director through Delek’s annual shareholders’ meeting next spring.
“We are pleased to welcome Rich to our board,” said Delek Chairman, President and CEO Uzi Yemin. “His vast experience in the refining industry, with a background that includes operations, consulting and strategic planning, will provide us with invaluable insights as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”
This story first appeared on our sister site the Nashville Post.
