The Chief Operating Officer for the Brentwood energy company Delek will soon be stepping down.
According to a regulatory filing, Avigal Soreq is leaving the company to pursue an opportunity in Israel outside the energy industry. Soreq hasn’t set an official date for his departure, but will actively support the company during the transition to a new COO.
Delek joined Delek in October 2011, and stepped into the role of COO in April. As COO he managed Delek’s commercial group while leading the economic planning and operation of Delek Logistics. He was previously the company’s chief commercial officer.
Before joining Delek, Soreq worked in business development for SunPower Corporation and served as a senior finance and business consultant for Trabelsy & Co. He was also a consultant in KPMG’s Tel-Aviv office.
Soreq served in the Israeli Air Force between 1996 and 2004 and is also a certified public accountant in that country.
Delek recently announced that it would be cutting about 300 jobs across the organization. The regulatory filing announcing the departure implies that Soreq is leaving of his own accord.
