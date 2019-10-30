The Nashville based electronics dealer Electronic Express is opening a new location in Cool Springs.
The new location is located at 1735 Galleria Blvd in Franklin, the location of the old Toys “R” Us store. Electronics Express closed a previous location across the street on Mallory Lane earlier this year.
The store will open on Nov. 7.
“We look forward to continued growth as a member of the community and building our reputation for excellence among the residents,” CEO Sam Yazdian said, according to a press release.
The new location is about 25,000 square feet and will offer electronics, appliances, mattresses and more. Electronics Express has 18 locations in Tennessee and several other states in the Southeast.
The company bought the property about a year ago for $5.4 million. Toy “R” Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed its stores in 2018.
