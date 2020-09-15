First Horizon Bank has tapped Cara Rhodes to be the company’s vice president of client services for Middle Tennessee.
Rhodes has more than 16 years of experience working in wealthy management, commercial lending and mortgage banking. She will be based at First Horizon’s Brentwood office in the Hill Center.
“I look forward to becoming actively involved in the Nashville community and to working with my colleagues to grow the bank’s footprint in Middle Tennessee,” Rhodes said, according to a press release.
Rhodes earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Florida State University. First Horizon is headquartered in Memphis and has $86 billion in assets.
