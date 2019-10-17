The former Prairie Life Fitness location in Franklin was sold for $9.4 million.
The gym is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has eight locations in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.
The location in Franklin closed in April. In a note, the gym told members that it was a privilege to be part of the Cool Springs community for the previous 12 years.
The gym was a polling place, but the Williamson County election commission moved the polling place to Morning Pointe of Brentwood after the gym closed.
This summer former Titans player Frank Wycheck filed a lawsuit against Prairie Life Fitness. He claimed that he stepped on an improperly installed board in the sauna.
Prairie Life Fitness originally bought the property for just over $3 million in 2005.
The buyer is 300 Shingle Way Properties LLC, which is the property’s address. Contact information for the company wasn’t available on the property sale.
A representative from Prairie Life Fitness wasn’t able to provide an update about the property before publication.
