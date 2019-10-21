After introducing a plant based burger earlier this year, the Franklin fast food company that owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. is adding more meatless products, including a new breakfast sausage.
CKE Holdings partnered with the California company Beyond Meat in December 2018 to create a meatless version of the Carl’s Jr. Famous Star burger.
Earlier this month, the company announced it would be launching two meatless menu items at Hardee’s, citing the success of the Beyond Meat burger at Carl’s Jr.
CKE reported selling 4.5 million meatless burgers at Carl’s Jr. so far, calling it the most successful burger launch in two years.
Hardee’s started selling meatless breakfast sausages on October 16 at some Hardee’s locations in Raleigh, North Carolina and Kansas City, Missouri. It will also launch a new meatless burger at Hardee’s on the same date.
In August, Carl’s Jr. started selling a BBQ version of the meatless burger.
“We’re kicking off the plant-based test in two markets with a strong college presence,” Hardee’s director of brand marketing Jenna Folk said, according to a press release. “We know college campuses specifically are helping to drive bold new conversations and lead culinary trends of the future, like the flexitarian diet. Knowing Beyond Meat is the market leader in the category, and with the tremendous success we’ve had at Carl’s Jr., we’re thrilled to expand the partnership in select Hardee’s restaurants.”
Other fast food chains have also added meatless products to their menus in the last several years. Many restaurants chose to use Beyond Meat’s biggest competitor, Impossible Foods.
White Castle introduced the Impossible Slider in April 2018. Burger King introduced an Impossible burger in April 2019. Del Taco started offering meatless options in April 2019, and added several other meatless items in June.
Over the summer, Dunkin’ Donuts introduced a beyond meat breakfast sandwich, similar to the sandwich Hardee’s plans on introducing.
In a CKE press release from January, the company said that it hoped to target meat eaters who want to eat introduce more plants into their diet with these plant based options.
