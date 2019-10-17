A Nashville developer has purchased a historic building in downtown Franklin for $2.3 million.
The Nashville Developer Creed Investment Company purchased the building where the store It's Vintage Baby is located at 234 Public Square on Thursday.
Amy Zongor and her husband owned the building and the It's Vintage Baby store. Creed Investment Company describes itself as a leader in adaptive reuse urban investments.
The building is part of the 16-block Franklin historic district. A set of historic preservation design rules guide any rehabilitation or new construction in that area. Downtown Franklin is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Shane Douglas and Brian Casey of Colliers International | Nashville represented Zongor in the deal.
“With over a century of history tied to the building, the goal was to find a buyer who would preserve and maintain the building’s historic integrity,” Casey said, according to a press release. “The buyer, Creed Investments, has a great deal of experience in restoring historic properties as evidenced by their recent overhaul of the Pilcher Building in Downtown Nashville. We look forward to seeing the building’s future use and how it will serve the Downtown Franklin community for many years to come.”
Creed’s president David Creed said the plan is to renovate the building and then look for a new retail tenant. Renovations will likely start in January and end in March.
“For us the typical program is to acquire urban, historic buildings for adaptive reuse purposes. We’ll renovate them and make them available for lease,” Creed said.
The two-story, 4,600-square-foot office building originally served as city offices. The building has a concrete plaque above the door with the inscription “City Offices.”
A second concrete plaque at the top of the building reads “1892,” the year the building was constructed.
According to a story in The Tennessean the owners listed the building for sale in September 2017 for $2.7 million.
