Home sales in Williamson County last month were higher than the previous year, despite the disruption caused but the coronavirus pandemic.
Home sales for single family homes and condos were up about 14%, according to data from the Williamson County Association of Realtors. The association reported 683 sales last month compared to 598 in August 2019.
The median price for single family homes, about $584,900, was also up by about 10% compared with August 2019.
There were 825 new listings for single family homes and condos last month—almost the same as last year—but homes that are actively for sale dropped below 1,000. That’s the lowest active inventory in Williamson County since at last January 2018, and almost 40% lower than the active inventory a year ago.
The summer months have been the peak season for home sales in Williamson County over the last few years. However, the number of home sales dipped significantly in the spring, possibly because buyers were wary of purchasing a home at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, many of those people who avoiding buying a home in March and April may be back in the market.
The housing market in Williamson County may be starting to cool off for the fall, which is typical. The number of closings was down by about 11% compared to last month.
Franklin had the highest number of home sales with 261, followed by Brentwood with 90. Brentwood’s median home price of $967,500 was the highest for any city in Williamson County, followed by Arrington’s $850,823 median price.
Fairview and Spring Hill had the most affordable homes, with median home prices of $385,887 an $397,450 respectively.
