A local home stager is leading a workshop in Franklin to help home owners prep their house for sale.
Kim Pearse, lead designer at The Staging Consultant, will lead the workshop on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at CMG Financial, 810 Crescent Centre Dr #320, Franklin.
The workshop will discuss current design trends and offer room-by-room tips for staging a home. Attendees will also learn which rooms are most important and how to show them off.
“The number one reason staging works is because it creates a significant increase in the perceived value of a home,” Pearse said, according to a press release about the event. "There’s an emotional connection made when homes are staged, which makes buyers react with ‘Wow! We want this house!’”
Pearse also pointed out that professionally staged homes tend to spend 76% less time on the market, and staged homes usually sell close to asking price.
Attendees can email photos of problematic spaces to Pearse before the workshop to get help with specific rooms. Send photos to kim@thestagingconsultant.com at least two days in advance.
Pearse is a behind-the-scenes home stager for the HGTV show “My House is Your House.” The show’s hosts help short-term rental owners in Nashville and San Diego renovate and redesign their homes to boost rental rates.
Registration on Eventbrite is required for this free event. Register on Eventbrite. The Home Selling Workshop is sponsored by Shannon Hickman of Parks Realty, Trena Cook of United Real Estate, and Carey Ann Cyr of CMG Financial.
