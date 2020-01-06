A consulting arm of the Brentwood based firm LBMC has merged with a Charlotte based tech consulting company.
InterDyn Artis will merge with LBMC Technology Solutions. InterDyn Artis provides solutions using Microsoft Dynamics, software for business and customer relationship management.
“They bring great depth and knowledge in Microsoft solutions and have a proven track record of helping clients navigate the accelerating evolution of technology,” LBMC Technology Solutions president Stacy Schuettler said, according to a press release.
According to a press release, the merger will help LBMC expand its reach and will make the company a major provider of business solutions using Microsoft Dynamics software.
Terms of the acquisition by LBMC Technology Solutions of 30-year-old InterDyn Artis aren’t being disclosed. The deal brings to LBMC Technology Solutions 22 people, growing the division to 100. InterDyn Artis co-founder Kurt Voorhies is staying on with LBMC to help guide the transition in the coming months.
LBMC Technology Solutions, which was founded in 1996, already has offices in Brentwood and Knoxville as well as Atlanta. The merger also means the company will have a physical office in Charlotte, North Carolina.
