The Brentwood-based legal services company Legility has revamped its branding after acquiring a company that assists lawyers with the discovery process.
Legility provides consulting, technology and talent searching services for legal departments and law firms.
In January, Legility acquired the company Inventus, which has its main offices in London and Chicago. Inventus focuses on reducing the costs and risks associated with the discovery process.
The company is keeping the name Legility, but has a new logo, an updated website and a new visual identity. The old logo was simply the name of the company in a yellow box. The new logo features a stylized version the letter g, from the company’s name, on a purple background.
“The combination with Inventus was such an exciting and meaningful step-change for Legility that we needed to reintroduce the company to the market. With our updated brand, the new Legility better reflects the expertise, authenticity, and service excellence our clients have come to expect from us,” Legility CEO Barry Dark said, according to a press release.
In addition to its headquarters in Brentwood, Legility has about 30 locations globally and more than 500 employees.
