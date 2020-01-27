Brentwood-based LifePoint Health has announced Lisa Estrada will take the place of Reggie Hill as senior vice president and chief compliance officer, effective immediately.
Hill retired earlier this year after six and a half years with the hospital operator, which he joined after three decades at Waller. Estrada formerly served as SVP and compliance chief at Fresenius Medical Care North America in Massachusetts. Prior to her time in hospital administration, she was a partner at law firms Foley & Lardner and Arent Fox. At the latter, she led the health care practice group for more than 14 years. She has also served as a press secretary for the U.S. House of Representatives and Minnesota Republican John Linder.
In her new role, Estrada will lead LifePoint’s ethics and compliance team, which is responsible for the company’s business practices and compliance with laws and regulations. Estrada and her team will partner with other stakeholders to keep up with fast-changing industry standards, according to a press release.
“Lisa is a seasoned compliance executive, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the LifePoint family,” David Dill, LifePoint's president and CEO. “She brings a wealth of experience in managing complex regulatory, legal and compliance matters in the healthcare industry, and we look forward to benefiting from her leadership as we continue our efforts to maintain a strong culture of compliance.”
LifePoint runs more than 80 hospitals around the country. The company in late 2018 completed its union with RCCH HealthCare Partners, which itself was the result of the merger of locally based peers RegionalCare Hospital Partners and Capella Healthcare.
This story first appeared in our partner publication The Nashville Post.
