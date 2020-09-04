A serial entrepreneur from Williamson County has started a new collaborative to provide cleaning supplies and protective equipment to businesses opening their doors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sharon Reynolds, the founder of the cleaning supplies company DevMar, patterned with seven other women-owned businesses earlier this year to form The Collaborative: Workplace Readiness Solutions.
Her goal, along with co-founder Joan LaGrasse, was to create a one stop shop for businesses that wanted to reopen. Reynolds’ business DevMar provides cleaning products and PPE. LaGrasse’s company Imagen can help design workspaces.
Other members of the collaborative can provide COVID-19 antibody testing, employee surveys or ultraviolet light treatments.
“We collaborate with other (women-owned businesses) so that we're there to provide the solution our customers are looking for,” Reynolds said. “They can go to one place, and we can essentially do it all.”
The collaborative is just the latest in a string of businesses that Reynolds has founded, including the cleaning supplier DevMar a health care supplies company and a clothing company.
Reynolds said her cleaning supplies company DevMar has been busy since the start of the pandemic as companies start to open their doors, but she is predicting a bigger jump in business once all companies get back to working together in person.
Her business got a big boost last month when Coca-Cola decided to expand its partnership with DevMar. The expanded partnership is part of a wider push to double spending with Black-owned businesses in the Coca-Cola supply chain.
DevMar company is now supplying cleaning supplies and protective equipment to bottling plants across the U.S.
Reynolds said the partnership with Coca-Cola is a major coup that will help her business grow during a period of exceptional economic uncertainty.
“This pandemic is a huge bump in the road for the economy, but when companies like Coca-Cola can shine through for small businesses like mine and help us make a difference in our communities that's what it's all about,” Reynolds said. “They're giving us an opportunity to supply them and grow our business, and that's really critical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.