Brentwood-based investment firm FCA Venture Partners participated in a $5.8 million series A1 investment round for Houston-based Vivante Health, a digital medicine for gut health and disease startup with a local office in Nashville.
Vivante will leverage the $5.8 million Series A1 funds to accelerate its efforts to provide relief to patients with chronic GI symptoms, using the company’s digital health solution called GIThrive, according to a press release.
GIThrive includes an at-home microbiome test kit to highlight bacterial imbalance in the gut, a personal digestion monitor to identify food sensitivities with a simple breath test, therapeutic nutrition and 24/7 on-demand support from a team of gut health experts via the GIThrive app.
Lifeforce Capital, Big Pi Ventures, NFP Ventures and Longmont Capital also participated in the funding round.
"We knew we were onto something when the market responded so positively," Kimon Angelides, Vivante Health founder and CEO, said in the release. “But support from esteemed, experienced and successful firms like Lifeforce and Big Pi, and the continued strong support from our initial investor partners, give us a very encouraging boost of confidence as we carry out our vision and further develop the GIThrive platform."
This story first appeared in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
