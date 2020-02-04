A major construction firm from Chicago is setting up a regional office in Brentwood to capitalize on the rapid growth of the Nashville region.
The Walsh Group calls itself one of the largest contractors in the United States. The Brentwood location will be the company’s 20th regional office, all located in North America.
The company has already worked on several projects in Nashville, including the residential high rise 505 Church Street and Nashville’s Central Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Walsh Group will do business as Archer Western Construction in the Nashville area.
According to a press release, the group decided to open a Middle Tennessee office because of the region’s rapid growth.
“Nashville continues to be one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the nation, and the city is a beacon of opportunity,” Walsh Group Co-Chairman Dan Walsh said, according to a release. "We are committed to the future of Nashville and its surrounding communities, and we look forward to sharing our values and being the builder of choice for our customers and employer of choice for local citizens.”
The new office is located on Overlook Circle, just south of Church Street in Brentwood.
