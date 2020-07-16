Businesses in Brentwood and Franklin, especially in the business heavy districts of Maryland Farms and Cool Springs, secured the biggest portion of the Paycheck Protection Program loans in Williamson County.
More than 6,000 businesses in the county received a loan through the nearly $650 billion program designed to help businesses pay employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
If businesses use most of the money to pay employees, or for some other operating expenses like rent, then they don’t have to pay back the loan. Otherwise, the payment becomes a low interest loan.
In total, those businesses pulled in somewhere between $439 million and $687 million through the Paycheck Protection Program. Davidson County businesses received between $1.1 billion and $1.9 billion.
More than 3,400 businesses in Franklin received loans and more than 2,000 businesses got a loan in Brentwood. (Some businesses with a Brentwood address were located in Davidson County.) More than 500 companies in Spring Hill received a loan and more than 300 in Thompson’s Station.
Based on the available data, it appears that male-owned businesses received more loans than female owned businesses—primarily because there are many more male-owned businesses in the county—and that gap increased as the size of the loan increased. However, it's important to note that the vast majority of loan applicants did not report the sex of the owners.
Nearly 300 banks processed loans for Williamson County businesses. Pinnacle Bank was the most active lender in the county, processing more than 1,000 loans. Regions Bank and First Horizon processing more than 600 loans a piece for Williamson County businesses.
Franklin Synergy Bank, which recently merged with FirstBank, processed 318 loans. Brentwood based Reliant Bank processed 160 loans for Williamson County customers.
Businesses in the professional services industry received the highest number of loans in Williamson County. The vast majority of loan recipients were for-profit companies, but more than 200 nonprofit organizations also received loans.
Search for Williamson County companies that received loans worth more than $150,000 below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.