The median price for a single family home in Williamson County hit $600,000 last month as the number of real estate sales remained higher than last year.
The median price is up about by about 18% compared to September 2019. Last month’s total of 608 sales, that includes single family homes and condos, is about 21% higher than last year. The new data comes from the Williamson County Association of Realtors.
During the first half of the year, the coronavirus pandemic slowed down real estate sales. The number of homes sold in the first half of 2020 was about 5% lower than the year before. However, sales surged in July, August and September.
The number of homes sold during the first nine months of 2020 is now slightly higher than the same period in 2019.
Real Estate Closings (January - September)
2019
2020
4,492
4,626
The number of homes for sale in the county dropped down to 864, a whopping 43% below the number of homes for sale last year. That’s the lowest level of inventory in the last several years.
Inventory is likely to remain low. Home owners only listed 748 houses for sale in September, down about 11% from September 2019.
Arrington and Brentwood had the highest priced homes in the county, with median prices of $990,000 and $879,500 respectively. Spring Hill and Fairview had the most affordable homes, with median prices of $427,900 and $309,000 respectively.
