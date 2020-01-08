The median home price in Williamson County ticked up in December to $532,000. Last December the median home price was $515,000.
In total, 5,913 homes were sold in 2019, according to recently released data from the Williamson County Association of Realtors. There were 508 closings in December 2019, up from 433 the previous year.
The city with the most closings in December was Franklin, with 204 sales. The city with the next highest number of sales was Nolensville with 66 sales.
Brentwood had the highest median single family home price at $850,000. The median prices in Arrington and College Grove were close behind at $782,450 and $636,910 respectively.
Fairview and Spring Hill were the most affordable cities in Williamson County with median prices for single family homes of $288,000 and $393,480 respectively.
There are currently about 1,352 active real estate listings in Williamson County, with another 1,030 listings currently under contract. Just more than 500 of those homes came on the market in December.
Franklin has the most active inventory, with 432 homes on the market. Brentwood and Nolensville also had more than 100 homes each on the market.
