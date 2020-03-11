A global investment firm based in Miami has purchased two large office buildings in the Maryland Farms area of Brentwood.
Nuveen purchased the office building at 5500 Maryland Way for $30 million and paid just over $50 million for a pair of office buildings at 5200 Virginia Way.
The 117,000-square-foot, four-story office building at 5500 Maryland Way is home to, among other companies, Premise Health. The building at 5200 Virginia Way is a pair of four story, 100,000-square-foot buildings. DaVita is one of the main tenants.
Nuveen purchased the buildings from Milwaukee based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company on Feb. 25.
Northwestern Mutual Life paid $22.3 million for the property at 5200 Virginia Way in 2015, and paid $24.3 million for the property at 5500 Maryland Way in 2010.
