The Nolensville beer company Mill Creek Brewing was behind on rent payments and property taxes before closing its doors this week.
According to a lawsuit filed by Mill Creek’s landlord earlier this month, the company owed nearly $120,000 in unpaid rent through October 2019.
That equates to about seven months of rent for the brewery and tap room located on Johnson Industrial Boulevard in Nolensville.
In addition, the Williamson County Trustee’s Office shows that the company still owes several thousand dollars in property taxes from 2018 and 2019. The 2018 taxes were due last February, and taxes for this year are due in February 2020.
The Brewery’s founder Chris Going said that the business took some expensive risks he now regrets, such as exporting beer to nearby states. He also pointed to Nolensville’s regulations limiting the number of days the tap room could operate.
Despite those challenges, the company reported its first profitable month earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.