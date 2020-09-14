Mitsubishi is teaming up with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center to offer a mentorship program for up and coming entrepreneurs.
Over the course of a year, Mitsubishi executives will meet one-on-one with a small group of entrepreneurs. In addition, the group will attend virtual networking events and webinars.
Entrepreneurs will apply for a slot in the program and a group of 10 finalists will pitch their business ideas. The top five pitches will earn a spot in the program. The best pitch will win a $2,000 cash prize. Members of the group also have the opportunity to win a loaner car from Mitsubishi.
"Nashville is a special place, fueled by a bold, creative energy that is especially apparent in its entrepreneur community," MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin said, according to a press release. "Through this partnership, Mitsubishi Motors helps to celebrate individuals who choose to do things differently and think outside the box. Working in concert with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center is our tangible way of showing that.”
Entrepreneurs and small businesses can apply to be a part of the program, called the Small Batch - Big Ideas Entrepreneur Network, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.