The Greater Nashville Tech Council’s Analytics Summit will be fully virtual this year.
The tech council calls the event one of America’s leading conferences on how to effectively leverage big data and analytics. Last year, the event welcomed 822 attendees.
There will be more than 60 presentation, and representatives from several Williamson County companies, such as Mars Petcare, LBMC, Schneider Electric and LogicPlum, will be speaking.
John Liu, who previously worked for the Franklin tech company Digital Reasoning and recently started the Brentwood tech company Intelluron, will give a presentation about machine learning.
Damien Mingle, the founder of the Franklin tech company LogicPlum, served on the planning committee for the event. He said he’s excited about taking the event virtual because it will open the event to more participants.
“The NTC was able to roll with the punches and made the decision to make it virtual and expand out ... making it even international,” he said.
The event will also include a business pitch competition, which will award cash to analytics and artificial intelligence entrepreneurs from Tennessee. Entrepreneurs will have one minute to pitch their company.
The tech council has hosted three similar events this year. A competition in May focused on responses to the pandemic. An event in July focused on Black entrepreneurs and a competition in August focused on women entrepreneurs.
The Analytics Summit will take place on Sept. 21 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m each day. Attendees can register for the event here.
