A New York City tech company is planning to move its headquarters to Williamson County, creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
The company Thnks provides a digital tool that allows members of a team to send gestures of appreciation to co-workers or clients. The company’s mission is to help businesses use gratitude to build strong relationships and grow.
For example, users can send a coffee to a busy co-worker, a rideshare credit to a valuable client or a chicken soup to someone who is sick. The gestures can be sent via text or email.
Williamson Inc. CEO Matt Largen said Thnks plans to relocate a small team of about five to 10 employees from New York and hire the rest locally. The company hasn’t selected an office space. Largen said the company will probably start the move soon and could finish the move within a few months.
In an email to former members of the Williamson Inc. board, Largen wrote that the effort to bring Thnks to Tennessee started with a site visit in January.
Representatives from the company met with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce for a regional overview, and talked with a local staffing agency about Williamson County’s workforce. The group also met with local business leaders from Freightwise, Ramsey Solutions and Atema Partners.
In his email, Largen wrote that Thnks co-founder and CEO Brendan Kamm was looking for a location with great schools that was a good place to raise a family. He also wanted a location that would attract talented employees.
“Thnks’ mission fits seamlessly with Tennessee’s gracious and hardworking culture,” Kamm said, according to a press release. “With the combination of talent and business environment, we couldn’t have found a better location for our headquarters.”
Thnks founder Larry Rubin graduated from Vanderbilt’s law school, and was already familiar with the Nashville area. In a press release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Rubin said Thnks chose Tennessee over other locations. He didn’t specify which cities Williamson County beat.
The Department of Economic and Community Development press release didn’t mention whether the state will give Thnks financial incentives. Those grants are usually disclosed about one month after announcing relocation projects.
The announcement about Thnks follows another quick relocation project for Williamson County.
In February, Spirit Airlines announced it would move its operations control center from Florida to Williamson County. That project is expected to bring in 345 new jobs, about 100 of which will be new hires in the county.
The Spirit Project also came together quickly. Representatives from Williamson Inc. first met with Spirit leaders in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.