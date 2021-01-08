A tech firm based in Indiana that focuses on the nonprofit sector has acquired the Brentwood firm Kindful, which makes software for nonprofit management.
Indiana-based Bloomerang announced the acquisition on Thursday. The company offers cloud-based donor management software for small and mid-size nonprofits. Kindful offer software for raising money, managing donors and tracking and reporting fundraising efforts.
“We’ve always focused on elevating the effectiveness of nonprofits and now we’ll be able to scale it at a much faster pace,” Bloomerang CEO Ross Hendrickson said, according to a press release.
Our mission is your mission—and now our capacity expands as we join the @Bloomerangtech family! Together we will continue to bring the best solutions to nonprofits and their employees. Read more about the big news! https://t.co/2ar8v5Omen pic.twitter.com/yhhJfXNy6K— Kindful (@kindfulapp) January 8, 2021
The combined company will have about 200 employees and will support tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals.
Earlier this year, Kindful CEO Jeremy Bolls said he believes that the coronavirus outbreak is accelerating technology trends in the nonprofit sector that were already gaining momentum before the pandemic.
“If you're running an organization, you're really on your toes trying to figure out new ways to raise virtually, or new ways to engage with your constituent base virtually,” he said. “If you're trying to do that on a dime … you don't have time to think about how do I connect this new tool that I've never really used before.”
Even though many nonprofits are struggling financially, Bolls said the company has seen a steady stream of new clients this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.