A Brentwood media network raises $2.75 million
A new media network based in Brentwood called Outsider Media Network has raised $2.75 million.
The digital media network offers news, videos and podcasts on the outdoors, sports and entertainment and country music. Outsider Media launched in August 2020, and now has an audience of 10 million unique visitors.
"The investment will help Outsider aggressively expand our original content offering and product roadmap," Director and GM Greg Gough said, according to a press release. "We see a significant opportunity in creating original and compelling video podcast and other specialized products for the entertainment and outdoors market."
Outsider Media Network is part of the portfolio for D17, a venture capital firm based in Brentwood. The latest round of funding was led by early-stage investor Stuart McWhorter, who is connected to D17.
In addition to Outsider Media Network, D17 also founded Rivals.com, 247Sports.com, PopCulture.com and ComicBook.com.
Fintech firm Ncontracts names new HR exec
Cathy Guthrie will be the new executive vice president of human resources for the Brentwood-based fintech firm Ncontracts.
Ncontracts provides risk management and lending compliance software for the financial services industry.
Guthrie will oversee the company’s people team, including hiring. She will also play a critical role in employee experience and the company’s continued growth. Previously, Guthrie was a human resource executive at fast-growing companies including Cosential, Alienvault and Sparefoot.
Franklin apparel maker strikes licensing deal with University of Minnesota
The Franklin-based apparel maker Logo Brands has signed a licensing deal with the University of Minnesota.
This agreement is an expansion of an existing partnership. The new deal allows Logo Brands to produce tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products with university branding. The company will make tents, chairs, stadium seating, coolers and tables. The products will be available at store like Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports and Bed Bath & Beyond.
