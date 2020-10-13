Corizon pharmacy to sell PPE
The pharmacy connected to the Brentwood prison health care provider Corizon is now planning to sell personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.
The pharmacy, called PharaCorr, will market its PPE to nursing homes, schools, police departments and other public organizations.
The pharmacy has been providing PPE to more than 100,000 prisoners across the U.S. The company is highlighting its ability to secure protective equipment, even when it became scarce during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Leiper’s Fork resident will be new CEO at Summit Behavioral Health
Leiper’s Fork resident Brent Turner will be the new CEO at the Franklin-based Summit Behavioral Health.
Turner served as President of Franklin-based Acadia healthcare from 2011 to 2019. He led the expansion of Acadia from six facilities to almost 600. Revenue increased from $60 million to almost $3 billion during his tenure. He also spent seven years at Psychiatric Solutions, Inc. as Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration.
Turner is succeeding Jon O’Shaughnessy, who oversaw Summit's expansion to 21 addiction treatment centers and behavioral health hospitals in 15 states. O’Shaughnessy will now serve as President of the company and will remain actively involved in the company’s business operations.
Williamson County resident becomes co-owner of Nashville-based lobbying firm
Williamson County resident Ryan Peebles will become the co-owner of the Nashville lobbying Capital Strategy Group.
Capital Strategy Groups has clients in the technology, transportation and infrastructure sectors.
According to a press release, Peebles has more than 25 years of governmental affairs experience in both the public and private sectors. He will focus on local, state and federal issues. He was previously the Director of Government Affairs for National Seating & Mobility and the President of the Greater Tennessee Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.
In addition, Peebles worked as a Senior Legislative Aide for Mississippi Senator Trent Lott and Arizona Senator Jon Kyl. Peebles resume also includes work representing global technology companies for the Information Technology Industry Council and the nation’s largest small business trade association, National Federation of Independent Business.
Ramsey Solutions offering new financial literacy curriculum for high schoolers
Ramsey Solutions has updates its financial literacy curriculum for high schoolers. The curriculum, called Foundations in Personal Finance, is based on the principles taught by Dave Ramsey and other radio personalities at the company.
The new curriculum will be available starting in January 2021, and it’s available for pre-order now.
According to a press release, the updated curriculum has a new design, new videos and ready-to-teach activities. More than 5 million students have already used an older version of the curriculum.
Jackson National Life Insurance and First Citizens National Bank donate financial lit curriculum
Jackson National Life Insurance, which has a major office in Franklin, is donating the Ramsey Solutions personal finance curriculum to 500 schools across the U.S.
The $1 million contribution for the 2020-21 school year will provide access to the curriculum for more than 40,000 high school students. This is the third consecutive year that the charitable foundation connected to Jackson has donated the curriculum. The donations have served 100,000 students so far.
“Financial education is always important, but when there are economic disruptions, like what we’re seeing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it shines a spotlight on economic disparities and financial fragility,” Jackson Charitable Foundation Executive Director Danielle Robinson said, according to a press release. “By providing these resources for teachers and students, we hope to be part of a long-term solution.
In addition, First Citizens National Bank, based in Dyersburg, is providing personal finance curriculum called Banzai to 82 schools in a number of Tennessee counties, including Williamson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.