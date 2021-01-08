Franklin-based behavioral health network Summit BHC acquires addiction treatment provider in New Jersey
The Franklin-based behavioral health care network Summit BHC has acquired an addiction treatment provider called Seabrook, based in New Jersey.
Summit BHC acquired Seabrook last month. The acquisition includes a 153-bed inpatient treatment facility and three intensive outpatient programs. This are Summit’s first facilities in New Jersey. The company now has 22 facilities across the U.S.
Corporate coaching company Michael Hyatt & Company announces new CEO
The Franklin company Michael Hyatt & Company recently announced that Megan Hyatt Miller will be the next CEO.
Founder Michael Hyatt is stepping down from the day-to-day operations of the company, and will instead focus on content creation and developing products. His new title will be founder and chairman.
Megan Hyatt Miller has been with Michael Hyatt & Company since its inception in 2012. Before assuming the role of CEO, she served as the chief operating officer, leading strategic direction, growth initiatives and operations.
"I couldn't be more excited for the future of Michael Hyatt & Company under Megan's leadership," Michael Hyatt said, according to a press release. "She is a truly great leader, and I know all the growth we've experienced over the past 8 years is only the beginning.”
Brentwood area hospital chain Lifepoint names CEO for a Kentucky hospital
David Steitz will be the new CEO at Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Ky., which is part of the Brentwood-based hospital chain Lifepoint.
Steitz began his health care career at HCA Healthcare in 1985. During a nearly 20-year tenure at the company he led hospitals in Kentucky, Florida and Texas. After HCA, Steitz served in interim CEO roles for hospitals across the Capella Healthcare system. In 2013, he joined Community Health Systems, serving as CEO of two Pennsylvania hospitals, Berwick Hospital Center Berwick and Carlisle Regional Medical Center in Carlisle.
BlueGrass Community Hospital is a 25-bed critical access facility that provides inpatient, surgical, emergency and diagnostic services.
