FRA adds Wealth Strategies founder to Distinguished Alumni honors
Franklin Road Academy’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni award went to Paul C. Allen, founder of Wealth Strategies Partners, which will be recognized this evening at the homecoming game.
The annual award honors FRA alumni for their influence in the community via accomplishments, dedication and service during and after their time at the academy. Allen graduated from FRA in 1990 and founded Wealth Strategies Partners in 2014 as an affiliated contractor of the Raymond James Financial Services franchise.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition and know my experience at FRA played an important role in my professional success,” Allen said. “My education helped set the stage for my future endeavors, including building a high-performing wealth management practice that has been recognized for its commitment to our core values and ensuring clients’ interests always come first.”
Inductees are selected by a committee who hold a selection meeting each year. The institution names the alumnus on a plaque, which is exhibited on the academy’s campus, and honorees are also recognized at a reception during homecoming weekend, including during the halftime segment of the homecoming football game, which falls this year on Friday, Oct. 8.
Forbes magazine ranked Allen a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in both 2018 and 2021. Raymond James Financial Services also named him to its Chairman’s Council in both 2020 and 2021, an honor reserved for only the most elite advisors by revenue.
Wealth Strategies Partners is a Brentwood-based, boutique generational wealth management team with offices in Nashville and Sarasota. The firm advises entrepreneurs, families, high-net-worth individuals and retirees to simplify complex financial solutions.
Williamson Medical Center names new leadership
Franklin-based Williamson Medical Center announced Friday two new additions to its executive team.
WMC appointed Michael Jennesse its new chief financial officer and Michele Simpson its new director of marketing communications.
Jennesse will oversee the hospital system’s financial operations and strategic initiatives thereof, including accounting budgeting, case management, financial reporting, health information management, information technology, revenue cycle and supply chain. Simpson will take over branding, marketing and public relations for WMC.
“Maintaining the financial wellbeing of our health system is crucially important,” according to WMC Neo Phil Mazzuca. “With robust experience in financial management, we are confident in Michael’s ability to assume this role and ensure that our systems and processes continue to align with our mission to provide high-quality healthcare to the communities we serve.”
Jennesse brings over 35 years of healthcare experience most recently as vice president of finance at Community Health Systems. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida State University and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.
Simpson, meanwhile, comes with almost 20 years of communications experience, having recently served as vice president of corporate communications for Franklin-based IASIS Healthcare. She is an alumnus of Auburn University where she earned both her bachelor’s in public relations and her master’s in communications.
“WMC is proud of the reputation we’ve established and maintained as a trusted healthcare leader ini our region,” Mazzuca added. “Welcoming Michele at the helm of our marketing and communications team will build upon our already strong foundation as we look toward new and exciting projects on the horizon.”
WMC delivers bot inpatient and outpatient services, including round-the-clock emergency care, preventative health screenings and wellness activities. With over 825 providers representing more than 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties, the hospital system received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in 2021. Its campus includes Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.