Leadership Brentwood announces class of 2021
Leadership Brentwood is a program that offer local leaders an opportunity to become more involved in the community. The program includes daylong seminars, group discussions, field trips and community service projects, which are designed to help participants better understand all aspects of life in Williamson County.
The program lasts nine months and has been running for nearly 30 years.
The Class of 2021 members are:
- Melissa Allen, Realtor, RE/MAX Choice Properties-Brentwood
- Kelvin Ault, Managing Advisor, 323 Advisors, LLC
- Sydney Ball, Vice President, Business Development, NFP Executive Benefits
- Amanda Baron, Realtor, Synergy Realty Network
- Dick Cassidy, Senior Project Manager-Operations, BL Harbert International, LLC
- Brian Collins, Battalion Chief, City of Brentwood Fire & Rescue
- Michael Cooper, Vice President, Marketing & Trading,Tractor Supply Company
- Rupa Crump, Team Leader, Chick Fil A
- Josh Derryberry, Business Banking Regional Manager for TN, Fifth Third Bank
- C. Gray, Director, Marketing & Trading, Eco-Energy, LLC
- Alex Hill, Commercial Relationship Manager, InsBank
- Lori Lange, City Engineer, City of Brentwood
- Jason Mathews, Admission Director, Brentwood Academy
- Stephanie McDaniel, Senior Account Manager, Gartner, Inc.
- Renee Shafer, Director of Membership, Williamson, Inc.
- Josh Stewart, Principal, Architect, TMPartners, PLLC
- Kathleen Watkins, Emergency Communications Supervisor, City of Brentwood
- Timothy Westergard, Private Banking Officer, Republic Bank
Numotion acquires South Dakota mobility products supplier
The Brentwood-based company Numotion, which offers wheelchairs and other mobility products, has acquired a South Dakota company that provides similar products and services.
Northland Rehab Supply, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was founded in 2000. Founder Bill Donat will join Numotion following the acquisition.
The acquisition is part of Numotion’s strategy to grow its presence in the Midwest. Earlier this month, Numotion announced that it had opened a new location in Wisconsin. The company has more than 150 locations across the U.S.
Franklin-based Logo brand will produce University of Florida gear
The Franklin-based company Logo Brands will produce tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products for the University of Florida Gators.
The company will make chairs, tents, tables, coolers and tote bags with the team’s logo. The products will be available at stores like Walmart, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The University of Florida is the 18th school to sign exclusively with Logo Brands to produce branded tailgate gear for fans. The other universities are: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.
Provision CARES Proton Therapy Nashville treats 500th patient
The Cool Springs cancer clinic Provision CARES Proton Therapy Nashville recently treated its 500th patient.
The clinic opened its doors in October 2018. It’s the first proton treatment provider in the Nashville area. Proton therapy is a cancer treatment that precisely targets the tumor and lowers the risk of damage to nearby healthy tissue and organs, thereby reducing side effects, complications, and the risk of developing another cancer.
Proton therapy first became available in Tennessee in 2014, and there are now 35 centers that offer the treatment across the U.S.
Brentwood IT services provider hires three
The Brentwood IT services provider Affinity Technology Partners has hired three new employees.
Charles Latham will be a lead systems engineer. John Rediker will be a systems engineer and Houston Douglass will be a design desk specialist.
