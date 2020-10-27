Rustici software gets a new managing director
The Franklin company Rustici software has a new managing director. Tammy Rutherford, previously the director of accounts and marketing, will now lead the company.
Rutherford has been with the company since 2011. She previously served in marketing and managing roles at several Middle Tennessee companies, including a six-year stint at Asurion.
Rutherford is replacing TJ Seabrooks, who is moving on to become the Chief Technology Officer for PeopleFluent. PeopleFluent, which has an office in Franklin, and Rustici are both part of the Learning Technologies Group.
“Over the last decade I’ve worked with, learned from, led, and been led by Tammy,” Seabrooks said, according to a press release. “She’s simply one of the hardest working, most people-centric leaders I’ve ever met. I know I can leave Rustici in her hands and she’ll care for the people, and the place, with the level of care it deserves and the values it demands. I can’t wait to see what changes!”
Rustici helps companies create, distribute and manage online education and training tools.
A Connecticut marketing agency opens a new office in Franklin
Connecticut-based Quast Media has opened a new office Franklin to better serve the South.
The company specializes in marketing for health care providers, and plans to target that industry locally.
“Our success in partnering with healthcare providers in New England makes an expansion to the healthcare capital of the U.S. a very natural progression,” CEO Vinnie Quast said, according to a release. “Having a local business presence and living in this wonderful community allows us to better understand our new clients, their challenges and needs.
Quast Media’s Connecticut office will remain the company’s headquarters.
Columbia State Foundation adds new board members
The nonprofit foundation supporting Columbia State Community College has added seven new board members.
Columbia State Foundation board members serve three-year terms and represent leaders from across the nine-county service area.
The new board members are:
- Kenny Boyd - Chief Operation Officer for Maury Regional Health
- Byron Davis - Branch manager for Peoples Bank
- Rena Purdy - Executive director of the Wayne County Joint Economic and Community Development Board
- Donna Roberts - Active in Lewisburg Rotary, Marshall County Woman’s Club and Battle Ground Academy Parents’ Club
- Pam Stephens - Licensed funeral director and co-owner of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Williamson Memorial Gardens, and Spring Hill Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
- Susan Whitaker - Founding principal of Whitaker Travel and Tourism Strategies.
- Kurt Winstead - Partner with Rudy Winstead Turner PLLC
Corizon appoints new business development executive
The Brentwood-based prison health care company Corizon has hired Steven Tomlin as its senior vice president of business development.
Tomlin was previously the CEO for TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, which provides behavioral health services to youth involved with the criminal justice system. Before that, he worked for 12 years with Community Education Centers, a private prison company that was based in New Jersey.
Vaco hires eight in Los Angeles office
The Brentwood-based recruiting firm Vaco has hired eight new people in its office in Los Angeles.
“The market demand for finance, accounting and tech experts is booming and we’re thrilled to expand our staff with these tremendous players,” Vaco co-founder Frances Moreno said, according to a press release.
The new hires will work on teams dedicated to technology, executive searches, finance, accounting and administrative support.
