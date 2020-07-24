Medical device company get approval for AR device
The Swiss medical device company Medacta, which moved its North American headquarters to Franklin last summer, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a pair of glasses that use augmented reality to assist surgeons.
The glasses display information about the surgery in real time, and also allow them to visualize surgical actions. This helps the surgeon stay focused on the patient at all times.
The FDA approved the use of the device for knee replacement surgeries. In the future, the company hopes to use the technology for hip, shoulder and spine procedures.
The company noted that it hopes the device will make operations more efficient, especially as hospitals attempt to complete the surgeries postposed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Middle Tennessee health care companies predicting higher surgery prices
The Brentwood health care company Premise Health is expecting the cost of surgeries to increase as hospitals rush to reschedule procedures postponed during the height of the coronavirus crisis.
Premise plans to partner with the Nashville company Healthcare Bluebook, which provides information about the cost of health care procedures, to help its clients find the low-cost, high-quality care as demand for surgeries increase.
Premise mainly provides health care to workers at large companies, often at or near the worksite. Recently, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the company to utilize more telehealth.
“As COVID cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, we expect the backlog for specialty care to grow — putting additional pressure on hospitals to recapture lost volumes,” CEO of Healthcare Bluebook Scott Paddock said, according to a press release. “When combined with the fact that many patients have delayed needed care and are now facing health conditions that will require more costly treatment, it’s clear that employers need a strategy to proactively manage health care costs.”
An analysis from the Tennessee Hospital Association found that hospitals in Tennessee were losing about $1 billion per month in April as patient numbers plummeted.
A Bluebook analysis found that health care costs could vary dramatically going forward. Premise hopes that more price data will help clients save money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.