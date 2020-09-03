Mitsubishi helps distribute protective equipment to Nashville teachers
Earlier this week, a team of Mitsubishi employees worked with the Community Resource Center in Nashville to deliver protective equipment to teachers in the Metro Nashville Public School system.
In March, Mitsubishi employees worked with the center to assist with tornado relief. The company also donated an electric car.
The Community Resource Center put the kits together, which include face shields, masks, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer. The Mitsubishi team delivered the materials.
Williamson Medical Center gets high marks for quality care
According to a company that sells software to evaluate hospital quality, Williamson Medical Center is among the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for orthopedic surgery and in the top 100 hospitals for spinal fusion procedures.
CareChex, which produced the ranking, is a hospital rating software designed to help hospitals improve their quality. The ranking compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
Brentwood senior living community names executive director
Cloverland Park Senior Living in Brentwood has tapped Brent Brewer to be the executive director.
Brewer has more than 20 years of experience in the senior living industry. Previously he has worked as a regional operations director, regional marketing and sales director and executive director at other senior living companies.
Cleveland Parker is owned by Integral Senior Living, a senior living company headquartered in Southern California.
Affinity Technology Partners welcomes trio
Brentwood-based Affinity Technology Partners has added Charles Latham as lead systems engineer and John Rediker as systems engineer.
Additionally, Houston Douglas, who interned with the company, has joined ATP as a design desk specialist.
Latham was previously an escalation specialist for Complete Technology Solutions in Carbondale, Illinois. Latham has also worked as a desktop analyst for Primeritus Financial Services and as a desktop support technician for Metro Nashville General Hospital.
Latham holds an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in computer network systems from ITT Technical Institute, as well as 14 industry-specific certifications.
Rediker was previously with TeamLogic IT of Middle Tennessee. He holds an A.S. degree in network system administration from ITT Technical Institute in Nashville, and four additional certifications focused on IT best practices and disaster recovery.
Douglas will design proposals, budgets and work plans for technology projects. He is a 2020 graduate of Nashville State Community College with an A.A.S. degree in computer information technologies. Douglas is a member of the Tennessee National Guard, serving as a fire support specialist, and serves as the director of programming for the Middle Tennessee Anime Convention.
“Charles and John joined us at a challenging time and have been invaluable additions to our team. As an intern, Houston surpassed our every expectation and we are thrilled to have him with us full-time,” Sean Wright, ATP founder and president, said in a release.
