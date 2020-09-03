Mitsubishi helps distribute protective equipment to Nashville teachers
Earlier this week, a team of Mitsubishi employees worked with the Community Resource Center in Nashville to deliver protective equipment to teachers in the Metro Nashville Public School system.
In March, Mitsubishi employees worked with the center to assist with tornado relief. The company also donated an electric car.
The Community Resource Center put the kits together, which include face shields, masks, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer. The Mitsubishi team delivered the materials.
Williamson Medical Center gets high marks for quality care
According to a company that sells software to evaluate hospital quality, Williamson Medical Center is among the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for orthopedic surgery and in the top 100 hospitals for spinal fusion procedures.
CareChex, which produced the ranking, is a hospital rating software designed to help hospitals improve their quality. The ranking compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
Brentwood senior living community names executive director
Cloverland Park Senior Living in Brentwood has tapped Brent Brewer to be the executive director.
Brewer has more than 20 years of experience in the senior living industry. Previously he has worked as a regional operations director, regional marketing and sales director and executive director at other senior living companies.
Cleveland Parker is owned by Integral Senior Living, a senior living company headquartered in Southern California.
