EPA says Mitsubishi cleaning service kills COVID
The Environmental Protection Agency now says that a cleaning service provided at Mitsubishi dealerships kills COVID-19.
The cleaning service involves pumping an antimicrobial spray through a car’s air conditioning system, and spraying surfaces directly. The company says this allows the spare to permeate the air conditioning system and the interior of the car.
The service is now available to everyone, regardless of vehicle make or model. The service costs about $20. Locally, it’s available at the Mitsubishi dealerships in Madison and Clarksville.
Quorum revamps supply chain business
The Brentwood health care company Quorum is revamping its supply chain business. The revamped business will be called PLUS, and will operate as a subsidiary of Quorum.
The company says the refreshed business gives customers a way to leverage the purchasing power of a network of independent community-based hospitals.
Senior Vice President Jeff Kimmell will lead the new business.
“Each client has designated relationship managers centered on key client needs including strategic sourcing, pharmacy optimization, materials management, technology and process improvement, analytics, and leveraging purchasing power through its relationship with HealthTrust, the industry's leading one-price GPO," Kimmell said.
Fintech company starts a podcast
The Fintech company Contracts has started a podcast focused on learning from industry leaders. The podcast will be called Ncast.
The podcast will cover the key issues that financial institutions face in the areas of risk and compliance.
"Our industry is changing every week with new regulations, new challenges in how we work and service our customers, and most importantly, how we think about risk across the organization, whether that's with our vendors, our own internal systems, or with outside threats. We're excited to speak to and learn from people who are engaged with this challenge every day" said Guy Weismantel, EVP of Marketing for Ncontracts.
Group purchasing organization adds new director
The Franklin group purchasing organization Omnia Partners has added Debra Oler to its board of directors.
Oler has over 40 years of experience, including as President of North American Sales and Services for W.W. Grainger until 2019.
Corizon names VP of State Operations
Corizon has appointed a longtime corrections executive to be VP of State Operations.
Conrad Garber spent 26 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and four years in the private sector with Management and Training Corp. With the BOP he was a warden in Arizon and California.
As a director of operations at MTC, Graber was responsible for oversight of facilities and services in multiple states.
At Corizon, Graber will work directly with Senior Vice President Mike Murphy and Corizon’s partners in Idaho, where Corizon has provided medical services under contract to the state since 2005.
Bone McAllester Norton adds new lawyer
The law firm Bone McAllester Norton has hired Quan Poole as a new attorney.
He has seven years of legal experience in land use, economic development and public health. He will focus on land use and zoning alongside Doug Sloan, advising clients on building permits and land subdivision.
Before joining Bone McAllester Norton, Poole served as an assistant metropolitan attorney with the Land Use and Economic Development team at the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. With Metro Nashville he advised the Metro Codes Department on short-term rental property regulations and handled their enforcement in Environmental Court.
