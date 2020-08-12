Mercy Community Healthcare appoints new CMO
The nonprofit medical clinic Mercy Community Healthcare has appointed Don Gibson to be its new chief medical officer.
Gibson will oversee all medical aspects of the Franklin clinic including primary care services, mental health and care coordination. He is replacing Alex Brunner, who is leaving to serve as a physician at Mercy’s health center in Lewisburg, Tennessee.
In addition to serving as Mercy’s CMO, Brunner has been seeing patients at the Lewisburg clinic since the center opened in June 2019, and now he will focus on that work full-time.
Previously, Gibson was the medical director for the emergency department at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, which is owned by the Franklin company Community Health Systems. Before that, he was the medical director and chief of emergency medicine for TriStar Health in Nashville at Skyline Medical Center and Centennial Medical Center. In addition, he worked for 10 years as a physician in the emergency departments in several Middle Tennessee hospitals.
“By working in emergency departments, I’ve practiced a component of primary care my entire career, which is one of Mercy’s core services,” Gibson said, according to a press release. “I’ve wanted to get into the public health arena for a while in order to make a bigger impact on primary care. I’ll be able to do that at Mercy.”
Pittsburgh company buys Franklin manufacturer
Pittsburgh Electrical Insulation has acquired the Franklin manufacturer Fibertek, which produces specialty fiberglass tapes and high-performance laminates used in electric motors, generators and transformers. Pittsburgh Electrical Insulation manufactures and distributes electrical insulation materials.
On its website, Fibertek claims to trace its history back to the Victor Tape Company founded in 1898. That company, based in the Czech Republic, made hat bands. The company’s founder later relocated to Chic to Chicago, and changed the company’s name to Chicago Printed String Company. It continued to produce industrial tape products, such as ribbons, bows and wrapping paper.
In 1960, the company changed its name to CPS Industries and relocated to Franklin. Over the next 30 years, the Fibertek website claims that CPS Industries was bought and sold five times. Eventually, one component of the company turned into Fibertek.
