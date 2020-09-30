Williamson Inc. adds to event lineup
Williamson Inc. is adding several speakers to its first large, in-person event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The event called Update Williamson will take place at the Field at Franklin on Oct. 20.
The chamber had already scheduled presentations by county mayor Rogers Anderson and school superintendents Jason Golden and David Snowden. Now, a number of local CEOs and small business owners are also scheduled to speak.
New speakers include:
- Hal Lawton, President and CEO, Tractor Supply Company
- Keith Bulluck, Owner, Just Love Coffee Café- McEwen
- Brendan Kamm, Co-Founder & CEO, Thnks
- Chris Cochran, CEO, Freightwise, Inc.
- Lacy Beasley, President, Retail Strategies
- Misty Woodford, Williamson County Association of Relators (WCAR)
- Site Location Consultant Shannon O’Hare, Senior Managing Director, Cushman and Wakefield
- Tom Atema, Owner & CEO, AP Live
- Bob Rolfe, Commissioner of the State of Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development
Attendees can register for the event here.
Spero adds an executive to oversee internal training
The Brentwood addiction treatment company Spero has added a new executive who will oversee the company’s internal training programs.
Dave Hoerman was most recently the Chief Wisdom Officer at DaVita Inc., and has also worked on trainings for Citigroup, Salomon Smith Barney, Deutsche Bank and Gambro Healthcare.
Hoerman will be tasked with creating and implementing an internal training program. The program will include a mix of classroom instruction and online classes.
“As Spero Health continues to expand nationally to provide lifesaving care to more people in more places impacted by addiction, it is important that we provide our team the support to develop both personally and professionally,” CEO Steve Priest said, according to a press release.
Williamson Medical Center adds a new doctor
A gastroenterologist is joining Williamson Medical Center. Eric Summer has 10 years of experience as a gastroenterologist, specializing in endoscopic ultrasound.
The Williamson Medical Center Foundation donated that imaging technology to the center earlier this summer.
“Our foundation exists to raise funds that can enable Williamson Medical Center to provide world-class healthcare services to our community,” executive director of the WMC Foundation Steve Smith said, according to a press release. “We are proud to have been able to purchase this new equipment and help the hospital attract Dr. Sumner to WMC.”
Summer completed his internship and residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Corizon appoints a new Chief Medical Officer
The prison health care company Corizon appointed a new Chief Medical Officer last month.
Corizon promoted Gregory Ladele to the position. He was previously the Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Corizon, and before that served as the statewide medical director for Arizona.
In addition, Corizon announced this month that it plans to renew a program in Missouri that gives people released from prison 30 days of necessary medications at no cost, so that they don’t run out of medication before they can make a doctors appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.