Nissan’s production and sales in North America are down this year
Nissan’s production and sales in North America have dropped dramatically during 2020.
North American sales for April through September dropped more than 40% compared to the year before. However, by September the gap had narrowed to a 24% drop in sales. Global sales dropped by about 26% during that time period.
The company sold almost 522,000 vehicles in North America between April and September, compared to nearly 877,000 last year.
Production also slowed in North America. Production in the U.S. fell by more than 58% between April and September. By September production was still 40% lower than the year before. Production in Mexico also fell dramatically.
Franklin purchasing organization adds a new executive focused on growth
The Franklin group purchasing organization OMNIA Partners has added a new executive focused on growth.
Scott Miller will serve as the senior vice president of supplier relations. He will be responsible for the growth of supplier programs.
Miller began his career at HCA in 1996. He also also worked as a financial analyst and director of sales for OMNIA CEO Todd Abner at a previous company from 1999 to 2006. Most recently, Miller was the vice president of strategic accounts for CoreTrust, a group purchasing organization based in Nashville.
Group purchasing organizations like OMNIA combine the purchasing power of a group of businesses to get better prices on products and simplify the buying process.
Brentwood health care company partners with United Airlines to offer COVID-19 testing program
The Brentwood health care provider Premise Health is working with United Airlines to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests to passengers on some flights.
The tests would be available to passengers over two years old and crew members on some flights from Newark to London. Premise providers will be administering the test in an airport lounge during the pilot program, which runs from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11.
If passengers don’t want to be tested they will be placed on another flight, so that passengers will know that everyone on that flight tested negative for the disease before boarding.
“We believe the ability to provide fast, same-day COVID-19 testing will play a vital role in safely reopening travel around the world,” United’s Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist said, according to a release.
Franklin insurance company invests in startup insurer focused on tech
The Franklin insurance company Franklin Madison has invested in a startup insurance company called Matic. Matic has a heavy focus on technology.
“As Franklin Madison continues to invest in and advance our digital capabilities, we are very excited to work with Matic, whose cutting edge and proprietary technology is propelling the industry forward,” Franklin Madison CEO Robert Dudacek said, according to a press release. “Their competitive market technology, great business model, and strong leadership made them an attractive investment opportunity.”
Franklin vehicle barrier manufacturer has created a website to sell products online
A Franklin company that designs, engineers and manufactures crash-rated vehicle barrier system has launched a website for e-commerce.
The goal of the website is to improve customer experience. The website also allows customers to get parts for the vehicle barriers.
First Horizon promotes a new manager at Brentwood location
The Tennessee bank First Horizon has promoted Mason Pavan to the position of banking center manager for the Concord Hills location just outside of Brentwood. Pavan will be responsible for business development and managing the operations of the banking center.
Pavan, who has five years of sales and banking experience, previously served as a financial services representative at the Inglewood banking center. He joined First Horizon Bank in 2018 as a regional banker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.