Tech startup Agora Brands hires a CTO and revenue executive
The Franklin tech startup Agora Brands has hired Dale Seavey as its new chief technology officer. Simon Schatzmann will be the comapny's chief revenue officer.
Founded in 2019, Agora Brands creates avatars, or digital representations of people, that interact with people online. Companies can combine the avatars with artificial intelligence to carry out some customer service tasks.
Before assuming the CTO role at Agora Brands, Seavey worked in Silicon Valley for decades. He held roles at startups and major companies, such as Cisco, Google and Dell.
Seavey will focus on designing, developing and delivering interactive avatars, especially for the casual dining and financial services markets.
Prior to joining Agora, Schatzmann worked as a sales executive for companies like Viacomm, Pokemon, Conde Nast, Zeus Media, Intellectsoft and Imagination Park Entertainment. Schatzmann will be responsible for sales and revenue initiatives.
Agora also recently added 10 members to its board of directors.
Behavioral health company adds development officer
The Brentwood-based Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare appointed Dan Davidson to be its chief development officer.
Before joining Odyssey, Davidson was the co-founder and managing director of Coker Capital Securities, which invests in health care companies. Davidson has had a specific focus on behavioral health for the last decade.
"In a little over five years, Odyssey has grown into one of the most respected behavioral health providers in the nation," Davidson said, according to a release. "It is a tremendous privilege to be working with the team at Odyssey as we set out to build upon an already impressive portfolio of facilities."
At Odyssey he will be responsible for spurring growth by identifying facilities for Odyssey to acquire.
Odyssey treats adolescents and adults for eating disorders, psychiatric conditions, substance abuse and technology addictions. The company has varying levels of inpatient services and outpatient services in seven states with a total of 350 beds.
Hermitage dermatology network opens locations
A network of dermatology clinics headquarters in Hermitage, Tennessee is opening two new locations near Williamson County.
One location will be just outside of Brentwood, near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike. The other location will be on Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin.
Tradehome shoes opens a store in Franklin
The Minnesota shoe retailer Tradehome Shoes is opening a store in the Cool Spring Galleria in Franklin. This is the second Tradehome store in Tennessee. The other store is located in Knoxville.
