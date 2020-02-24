Premise expands telemedicine
Last week, the Brentwood health care company Premise Health launched a new telemedicine service.
Premise provides direct health care, often for the employees of large companies that pay for the service. Previously, the company provided care at clinics located at or near worksites.
The new 24-hour virtual service allows patients to get access to care at a distance. That could be especially helpful for family members of employees who aren’t at a worksite normally. Those patients represent about two thirds of Premise’s health care claims.
According to a press release, Premise’s virtual service gives patients access to primary care, including acute and episodic care and some behavioral health services.
Physicians will be able to diagnose problems and write prescriptions via video or phone calls. Premise’s salaried providers will answer the calls, rather than contracted health care workers.
“Traditional telehealth services offered by employers have leveraged large networks of contract providers, which meant that virtual health remained disconnected from the larger health care ecosystem,” Premise President Jami Doucette said, according to a press release. “Our approach challenges the status quo by prioritizing access to fully integrated, comprehensive virtual care that engages members in their health and facilitates seamless transition between in-person and virtual visits.”
Premise client Quicken Loans has already implemented the new virtual health care service for its 18,000 employees in Detroit, Cleveland, Phoenix and Charlotte. Now, Premise is rolling out that service across the U.S. The company says it plans to quickly expand the services offered through the virtual service.
Corizon renews contract
The Brentwood prison health care provider Corizon has renewed a contract in St. Louis, Missouri.
Corizon will provide medical and behavioral health services for the City of St. Louis Department of Corrections through 2022. The contract covers an inmate population of about 1,000 people in two city facilities.
Corizon has been providing health care for St. Louis faculties since 2002. The company is working with the St. Louis team to add a new Behavioral Health Unit with 24-hour treatment for patients diagnosed with mental illness or an intellectual disability.
Williamson residents will serve on the board for American Cancer Society Tennessee
Six residents from Williamson County are serving on the American Cancer Society Tennessee board of directors
They are Jeremy Bolls of Kindful; Cathy Cate of Leadership Tennessee; Stephanie Haywood of Ntracts; Steve Leh of Autoflyte; David Smith of eviCore; and Marc Watkins, M.D. of the Kroger Little Clinic.
Area boards provides strategic leadership for the American Cancer Society, a global grassroots organization of 1.5 million volunteers dedicating to ending cancer.
