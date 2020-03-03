Quorum selling a Tennessee hospital
The Brentwood health care company Quorum Health Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Braden health to sell a 45-bed hospital in Lexington, Tenn. The company expects to close the deal in March.
Quorum has been selling off its hospitals for the last several years to stabilize its finances and reduce its debt load. A Quorum press release, notes that the proceeds from the transaction will be used to pay down some debt.
In November, Quorum CEO Bob Fish said the company was working on divestitures for four hospitals that it hoped to complete by March 2020. Quorum finished September 2019 with 24 owned or leased hospitals. The number of beds the company operates has dropped by more than 40% since its spun off the Franklin-based health care company Community Health Systems in 2016.
Former fintech executive starting a recruiting company in Franklin
The former CEO of a Franklin fintech company is starting a new company that will help companies attract, identify and hire the best sales, product and marketing employees.
The company, called Synergy Systems, aims to streamline the hiring process in the competitive labor market.
Synergy Systems founder Jeff Martin already founded the company Core 10, which provides fintech development services.
“Synergy Systems’ model brings more transparency, visibility and value to our clients at a time when small and midsize companies need strong talent acquisition partners most,” Martin said, according to a press release.
Synergy Systems will work with companies throughout the Southeast.
Brentwood medical company appoints former Amazon leader as president
A Brentwood health care company has appointed a former Amazon leader as its new president and Chief Operating Officer.
MDsave created a marketplace where patients can shop, compare and purchase healthcare services. The company splits its headquarters between Brentwood and San Francisco.
The company recently tapped Greg Born to be president and COO. Born was a former global strategy leader for Amazon, and will oversee MDsave’s daily operations.
“Greg's background at Amazon, Oracle, and Change Healthcare provides a unique skill set that will further align the healthcare and technology components of the MDsave platform for enhanced scalability and performance,” MDsave CEO Paul Ketchel said, according to a press release. “We're fortunate to have him in this new role to lead the daily operations and spearhead corporate and M&A strategy as we transition to a mid-market enterprise.”
Before working for Amazon, Born was the vice president of mergers and acquisition integration fo US Anesthesia Partners and the vice president for Change Healthcare. Born is a former instructor pilot for the U.S. Air Force.
Williamson County growing
A report from Middle Tennessee State University analyzing recently released U.S. Census Bureau data found that Williamson County continues to grow quickly.
The county added nearly 30,000 people between 2013 and 2018. Nearly 60% of Williamson County’s 37 census tracts had significant growth. Tracts in the eastern side of the county, such as the Triune and Nolensville areas, saw some of the most significant growth.
MTSU data journalism professor Ken Blake produced an interactive map showing growth patterns.
"Tract-level growth patterns matter,” Blake said, according to an MTSU press release. “They can end up influencing things like where local governments decide to build new roads or add new schools.”
The report also detailed growth in Davidson, Rutherford and Shelby counties. Davidson and Rutherford are growing quickly, while Shelby county is growing at a slower rate.
Counting for the 2020 census will begin this spring.
Bell Construction manager receives safety certification
Scott McKinney, a senior project manager at Bell Construction has earned the Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
The program aims to reduce, and ideally eliminate, the 700 motorist and worker fatalities, and nearly 50,000 injuries that occur annually in U.S. transportation project sites.
