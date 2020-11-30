Nissan’s North American sales dropped again in October
Nissan’s North American sales in October were down significantly compared to the same month in 2019.
Sales were 27% lower in October 2020 compared to the year before. So far this year, Nissan’s North America sales are about 35% lower than last year.
The sales figures are actually an improvement over sales numbers from April and May when sales were more than 50% lower than 2019 levels.
The global company’s production numbers in the U.S. have also dropped. The company produced about 40% fewer vehicles in October 2019 compared to the previous year. Production in the U.S. was down about 48% for the first 10 months of the year.
Spero opens new clinic in Kentucky
The Brentwood-based addiction treatment provider Spero is opening a new clinic in New Hopkinsville, Ky.
The company has opened 16 new clinics this year, in part to address the high demand for addiction treatment services.
“Alarming rates of overdose deaths have spiked because people are struggling with increased uncertainty and instability. It has aggravated psychological issues, and many people have turned to drugs and alcohol to ease the stress,” CEO Steve Priest said, according to a press release.
“As we go into the winter months, we feel it is critical for communities to have access to life-saving addiction treatment options during this time, and we are working very hard to make that happen.”
The new clinic will provide both telehealth and in-person treatment. It will open its doors on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.