Tractor Supply adding Ohio distribution center
Tractor Supply executives plan to build a distribution center in Navarre, Ohio, near Canton, that will service more than 250 of the company’s nearly 2,000 stores. Brentwood-based Tractor Supply will invest about $70 million in the roughly 895,000-square-foot facility, which it says “is contingent upon specific, limited requirements being met.” Construction is scheduled to begin in April and be completed by the fall of 2022.
The center, which will be Tractor Supply’s ninth, is expected to create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023. Among its other sites are Franklin, Kentucky and Macon, Georgia.
Feds forgive IMAC’s PPP loan
The federal government will forgive the Brentwood health care company IMAC’s Paycheck Protection Program loan.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a federal initiative designed to help businesses pay their employees during the coronavirus pandemic. In general, if companies don’t lay off employees and use the loan to pay workers the loan will be forgiven.
IMAC received a $1.69 million loan, and the entire amount will be forgiven.
The company did have to lay off or furlough about 27 percent of its workers in the spring of 2020 because of government mandated shutdowns. However, the company used the money to rehire nearly all of those employees.
Franklin consulting firm will work on electronic health records for telehealth company
The Franklin consulting firm Cumberland will work to improve the electronic health records system for the telehealth company MonitorMe.
MonitorMe allows patients to instantly connect with a nurse or doctor 24 hours a day via video call. In addition, the company also gives patients devices, such as a wearable patch, that stream health information to the company’s clinicians. That way the health care providers can intervene if something goes wrong.
Cumberland will be leading an optimization project for MonitorMe’s health records system, which includes support for registration, clinical care, documentation and billing workflows.
Local surgery software maker teams up with medical device company
Censis Technologies, a Franklin company that develops software to manage medical devices, is teaming up with Cantel Medical, which provides products and services for preventing infections in hospitals.
The companies will offer a new product that combines a Censis software product that tracks the process of cleaning and storing tools used for medical procedures and software from Cantel that helps hospitals plan their use of tools for endoscopy procedures.
“The relationship with Cantel will expand Censis’ leadership in surgical asset management and tracking solutions by further introducing innovative SaaS-based technology for the reprocessing of endoscopes,” Censis CEO Randy Smith said, according to a press release.
The companies say the combined product is supposed to reduce the risk of infections during endoscopy procedures while saving hospitals time and money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.